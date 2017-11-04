Vivent Solar adds Delaware to installation territory

Vivint Solar, Inc. has added Delaware to its installation territory.

The Utah-based company cited Delaware’srenewables portfolio standard asone reason for the expansion. The program calls for 25 percent of electric power in Delaware to come from renewables by 2025, with 3.5 percent from solar.

New Castle County recently loosened restrictions for solar, clearing the way for more commercial projects.

Delaware residents can connect to the grid under net metering, which pays the consumer for excess electricity produced by the solar system. The price of solar panels has dropped sharply, with installation costs a bigger part of the final bill.

“We are pleased to helpDelawareresidents embrace clean energy and invest in their state’s progressive energy infrastructure,” said Vivint Solar CEODavid Bywater. “Delaware’sstrong solar policies empower the people ofDelawareto enjoy greater energy independence and be better stewards of the environment.”

Delawareresidents will be able to purchase a system from Vivint Solar outright or finance the purchase with monthly payments through one of the institutions Vivint Solar has relationships with, or through their preferred lender, a release stated. Savings of 10 to 30 percent on electric bills, according to the Vivint website.

Vivint Solar has installed 113,000 solar systems throughoutthe United States.

The company made no announcement regarding a physical presence in a state. Solar City, now Tesla, held ribbon cuts for sites in Delaware when it entered the market a few years ago.

Delaware also has a number of locally based companies installing systems. Rehoboth-based Clean Energy USA recently announced the 1,000th Schell Brothers new home solar system installation from the company.

Solar City uses the “roof rental” approach that involves little or no upfront costs, with the company sharing the savings and revenues from the system with the customer. Financing a solar project can have a similar impact for consumers.

Vivint Solar operates in 21 states that include Maryland, and Pennsylvania, but not New Jersey.

Vivint Solar offers solar plus storage systems with Mercedes-Benz batteries. Solar City/Tesla is also offering the backup systems by way of its massive giga-factory in Nevada that is also producing batteries for the long-awaited $40,000 Tesla 3 all-electric car.

