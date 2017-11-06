(Video) In an Amazon world, Delaware fund focuses on small business

https://youtu.be/gVPpoztyhWw

Just weeks after making their big pitch to attract Amazon, leaders in Delaware launch a new effort to grow small businesses in the First State.

Later this month, Paul Campanella’s Auto and Tire Center will move into a new location thanks to a loan from the Grow Wilmington Fund. That fund has provided more than $3.2 million in loans for small businesses since it was created three years ago.

And while loans of a few million dollars won’t move the needle for giants like Amazon, it can make a world of difference for small businesses like Campanella’s Auto.

“The world we’re in is the world owned by Amazon. And we’re always in that mode of chasing the big elephant, the big fish, but the secret to success for our city is always going to be small businesses and medium-sized businesses,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki.

