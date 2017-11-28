United Healthcare to cut 138 jobs in Newark area

United Healthcare will lay off 138 employees in the Newark area.

The layoffs had been expected, since it was previously announced that the company had lost a portion of the state Medicaid health insurance contract to an Amerihealth affiliate.

A notice was posted on the state’s WARN site. Larger layoffs require advanced notice under federal law.

The United move was the second this year for the Newark area with credit card banker Barclays announcing plans to cut more than 200 jobs at its Newark site as a part of a site consolidation move. Barclays filed a WARN notice earlier this year.

HSBC also plans to close a site in New Castle in a cost-cutting move. Student loan company Sallie Mae, Newark, intends to expand operations and announced plans to work to hire employees affected by the announced cuts.

