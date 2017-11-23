UD students get look at hotel of the future

The University of Delaware Department of Hospitality Business Management recently got a preview of Marriott’s plans to integrate the Internet of Things into hotel rooms.

Karim Khalifa, senior vice president, Global Design, Marriott International, shared the work going on at company headquarters on connecting devices to the Internet.

Marriott recently announced it has teamed up with Samsung and Legrand in announcing the Hospitality Industry’s IoT Hotel Room of the Future that would incorporate the technology.

The technology inside the IoT Guestroom Lab allows a user to ask a virtual assistant for a 6:30 a.m. wake-up alarm, to start a yoga routine on a full-length mirror, request additional housekeeping services and start the shower at the desired temperature stored in their customer profile – all by voice or app.

Consumers will start to see elements of the technology in hotel rooms within the next five years.

A Courtyard by Marriott operates on the UD campus in Newark. The property includes a state-of-the-classroom and a program that has hospitality students working at the hotel in a variety of areas.

