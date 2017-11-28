Two million page views and a final note on overdose crisis

Good morning all,

At some point on Monday DelawareBusinessNow.com passed the two million page view mark.

The count includes a short period in 2013 up until now. In a world of mega-media websites two million page views can a day’s work. At the same time, our goal has been to provide the latest Delaware business minus click bait stories and other fluff that might result in more spectacular numbers.

While our web traffic takes a break over the holidays, our website has seen steady growth each year, with 2017 no exception. Once again, a world of thanks to our advertisers, a number of whom have been with us since the beginning.

Advertisement

A final note to yesterday’s column and story on the wave of overdose deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday.

A reader, who recently underwent training in the use of the Narcan learned from the trainer (who administered the blocker 39 times) that the risk is greatest when an individual has his or her habit interrupted for more than 24 hours.

The individual is undergoing detox and can’t handle the same dose as before.

This has been true with individuals with a habit who go to jail (50 percent run a risk of an overdose within 30 days of release) and anyone who tries to “go clean” around the holidays.

All of this goes a long way in explaining the extent of the crisis and the possible reason for the high death toll.

Your thoughts are always welcome. Simply respond and hit the reply button. – Doug Rainey, Publisher

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

