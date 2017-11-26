Tony Luke Jr. to talk about addiction and family

Well-known Philadelphia businessman Tony Luke, Jr. will shares his story on addiction, recovery, resilience and hope for loved ones at an event this week sponsored by Recovery Centers of America and Attack Addiction.

Luke lost his son to heroin addiction after he first becoming hooked on pain medication. Click here for his story.

A question and answer session will follow. This event is free and light refreshments will be offered.

On hand will be individuals behind RCA and Attack Addiction’s efforts to provide treatment, education, support and awareness to end the opioid epidemic in the state.

“By publicly telling my son Tony’s story, and through our social media initiative #BrownAndWhite, we aim to empower young people. Through encouragement, education, love and support, we can inspire positive action in their lives and give them the tools to get ahead of this epidemic,” Luke stated.

Luke is a co-founder of a chain of sandwich shops in the region.

The event will be held on Nov. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to8 p.m. at Recovery Centers of America Outpatient Services, 2383 Limestone Road Wilmington.

