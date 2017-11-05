Tighter supplies, rising crude oil prices bring higher prices at the pump

Above average demand for gasoline and a recent uptick in exports have decreased overall inventories, driving prices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware up by at least four cents on the week, Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic reported.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

At the close of NYMEX trading Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil closed at $55.64 per barrel, $1.74 higher than the previous week and its highest level since July 2015.

Improving global crude oil signal that the market is rebalancing itself on the heels of the production cuts made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), AAA reported.

“Drivers continue to spend a bit more at the pump as local gasoline inventories decline,” said Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Part of the region’s price volatility can be attributed to an unexpectedly steady demand for gasoline following the end of the summer driving season, likely due to recent warmer temperatures.”

Despite recent fluctuation in prices at the pump, AAA forecasts that the national average gas price will decrease as the holidays approach. According to the EIA, prices are expected to continue falling, likely reaching $2.33 per gallon in December.

