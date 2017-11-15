Telling your story in the digital era

Good morning,

Last night, I had the privilege of serving on a panel that took a look at business and technology coverage in a joint event of the PRSA (Public Relations Society of America).

These days, such get-togethers can be somber affairs as talk turns to shrunken media staffs in a rapidly evolving economy.

Jeff Neiberg, the new News Journal small business reporter acknowledged the challenges of a staff of two covering the business scene in an era when bosses closely watch online clicks to content.

Still, he expressed optimism about the future of the Delaware economy as he covers start-ups and other small businesses.

Other panelists – Alex Vuocolo of Delaware Business Times; Holly Quinn ofTechnical.lyDelaware; DJ McAneny ofWDEL.com; and Denee Crumrine publications director of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce – were also upbeat in praising a growing list of thriving companies that have compelling stories to tell

Questions covered areas such as finding a way for the media to do more than chase after clicks and how businesses can get their stories told.

My advice was to not push for the big splashy story, although there is nothing wrong with asking.

Instead send along personnel announcements, new products and services, and news tips. Your news items can be sent to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com.

Jeff Jackson of the PRSA went on to note that the area has many talented professionals who can write releases that can also be posted to social media. I second his suggestion.

The panel was moderated by Dora Cheatham of the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Enterprise Center, who did a good job of keeping things on track.

Have a great day. We’ll back tomorrow. – Doug Rainey, publisher.

