Technology and Innovation topic of  TEDx  salon

TEDxWilmington is holding its first Salon dedicated to ideas worth spreading on “Technology & Innovation,” Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Mill Auditorium, 1007 N. Orange St., Wilmington.

This is the ninth of 12 TEDx events organized this year by TEDxWilmington.

“We will hear from top global thought leaders sharing their expertise on several key business and technology topics,” says Ajit Mathew George, organizer and executive producer of TEDxWilmington. “Topics include agile and DevOps, blockchain and digital currency, big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, digital security, and more.

General admission for non-reserved seats is $50. VIP reserved seating is $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, go tohttp://bit.ly/2zSYfhK.

Advertisement

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks, video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

