TD Charitable Foundation offers grants to food banks

The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, announced that it will provide $800,000 in grants to 36 food banks across the bank’s Maine to Florida footprint to help provide meals locally to families and individuals in need. The grants focus on food stability; healthy growth and development; and access to fresh food for underserved communities.

The grants will help food banks stock shelves to support thousands of people who are experiencing a lack of or limited access to food during this holiday season.

“TD is honored to work with food banks that are embedded in our communities providing food and support to people in need,” said Mike Rayder, donation and foundation manager, TD Charitable Foundation. “We are extremely proud to continue our support of organizations that help to empower our communities and act as an advocate to eradicate food insecurities that many face.”

Among the food banks receiving the assistance is Food Bank of Delaware, Inc., Newark

To learn more about this program, visit https://www.tdbank.com/ community/charitable_ foundation_grant.html . The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank N.A., which operates as TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, and is one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation, including an online grant application, is available at www.TDBank.com.

