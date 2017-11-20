Taste of Delaware returns to U.S. Senate Office Building

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and honorary host Senator Chris Coons will again hold the 7th Annual Taste of Delaware in the nation’s capital.

Hundreds of people are expected at the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday, December 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., for food and drink from the First State.

“I’m excited to be the honorary host for the 7th Annual Taste of Delaware, and working with the State Chamber to celebrate our state on Capitol Hill,” said Coons. “This event is a tremendous showcase of the talented and gifted restauranteurs, chefs, bakers, distillers and brewers who make Delaware a great place to live, visit and do business.”

Taste of Delaware made its first appearance in 2010, featuring Grotto Pizza, Capriotti’s, and Dogfish Head in a small conference room. The event has grown into an annual event among government officials, restauranteurs and food-fans alike, dubbed Delaware’s ‘party on the Hill.’

“This event has become one of the Chamber’s favorite events over the years,” said DSCC President Rich Heffron. “We enjoy the partnership with Senator Coons’ office and staff, and have fun giving the spotlight to Delaware’s wide variety of talent in the hospitality industry to the hundreds of people who attend.”

Participants include:

Bluecoast Rehoboth (SoDel Concepts)

Brick Works

Chic Treats

Civil Cider

De La Coeur

Delaware Technical Community College

Delcastle Technical High School

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Grandpa (MAC)

Home Grown Café

Johnnies Dog House

Maiale Deli and Salumeria

Mispillion River Brewing

Painted Stave Distilling

Peco’s Liquor

Po’ Boys Creole & Fresh Catch Restaurant

Sea Watch International, Ltd.

The Starboard

Twin Lakes Brewing

UDairy Creamery

University & Whist Club

Waggies by Maggie and Friends

WiLDWiCH

William Penn High School Culinary Program

For more information, visit dscc.com/tasteofdelaware, or contact Kelly Wetzel at 302-576-6564 or kwetzel@dscc.com.