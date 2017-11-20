Sustainable Energy Utility to partner with Wisconsin firm on making homes more efficient

Franklin Energy Services, LLC, has signed a contract with the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility (DESEU), a statewide non-profit organization that helps residents and businesses save money through clean energy and efficiency.

Franklin Energy will manage and implement a Home Performance with Energy Star program to assist Delawareans in making their homes more energy efficient. “Franklin Energy is a perfect choice for bringing our popular Home Performance with Energy Star program to new levels of success,” says Tony DePrima, DESEU executive director. “They have fresh ideas and innovative approaches. Delawareans can expect great things from them in 2018 and beyond.”

Home Performance with Energy Star is an approach to improving a home’s energy efficiency and comfort. Through this program, Delaware property owners can improve comfort and indoor air quality while also reducing energy bills. A new office will be opened in Delaware to implement the programs.

“We’ve already commenced start-up activities and developed strategies to ensure Energize Delaware and the DESEU reach their goals,” said Mark Bowen, Franklin Energy vice president of Business Development and Sales. “The DESEU is a new client in a new state for our firm. We are excited to extend our residential energy efficiency program expertise in the Mid-Atlantic region to Delaware and build on the success of the DESEU to help its customers use energy wisely.”

Energize Delaware offers energy efficiency and renewable solutions. The programs offerincentives for both gas- and electricity-saving measures.

