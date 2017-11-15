State’s recycling rate inches toward 45 percent

Delaware’s recycling rate has risen to 44.5 percent, 10 percent above the national average.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources announced that figure was achieved through the single-stream recycling plan that offers refuse and recycling options.

The recycling rate in the state, once one of the nation’s worst, has doubled since 2006 based on figures from DNREC and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority.

“Since Delaware’s Universal Recycling Law was established in 2010, the state has become a national leader in recycling. While we are progressing toward higher recycling rates, more can be done,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “In recognition of America Recycles Day, I challenge Delawareans to make the recycling pledge – to learn about what materials are recyclable, to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills by recycling more, and to encourage a family member or friend to become a more active recycler.”

The state’s recycling efforts have come as northern Delaware sees limits on landfill space, minus expensive expansion efforts. Yard waste now requires special collection containers at anextra charge as free residential yard waste centers disappear.

Recycling tips:

Purchase items with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content such as paper products, electronics, promotional materials, and other consumer goods.

Compost food waste for a boost to your lawn or garden by following DNREC’s backyard composting guide.

Become a recycling leader at work. DNREC offers the How to Recycle Guide and posters, free waste and recycling assessments and recommendations on starting or expanding recycling programs at employers.

