STAR Campus lives up to its name with Chemours, pharma announcements

Good morning all,

News that Chemours will build a research and development center on the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus in Newark brought a ho-hum reaction in some quarters.

After all, it was common knowledge in some circles that the Chemours deal was in the works. Also, the $150 million project would move 300 jobs down I-95, with no guarantees of additional employment.

Still, the significance of the project goes well beyond the headcount.

Chemours will have more of an opportunity to work with the world-class researchers at UD. In fact, the opportunity for partnering with the university was cited as one of the reasons for the move to Newark.

The announcement also comes after a successful effort to land a private-public partnership that will lead to the headquarters for a national research and development center for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

UD went far beyond the minimum requirements for the center and will construct a larger structure with room for researchers and start-ups that could provide a further boost to the STAR campus and the state economy.

The twin announcements also tell us why the STAR Campus was not put in the mix for Delaware’s long-shot effort for Amazon’s HQ2 project.

In some ways, the STAR Campus checked off many of Amazon’s boxes. A college town in a metro area fits Amazon’s vision. The train station is another drawing card.

Still, STAR seems to have a winning formula in place and dropping everything to pursue Amazon would not have made sense.

