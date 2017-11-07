South Jersey real estate firm joins BBHS Fox & Roach

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors announced that Hughes-Riggs Realty, Inc. in Mullica Hill, NJ in Gloucester County, has joined the company.

BHHS Fox & Roach is one of the largest residential brokerage firms in Delaware and the region.

“We are so excited to be welcoming this award-winning brokerage to our ranks,” said Joan Docktor, President, BHHS Fox & Roach, “allowing us to increase our presence in the Gloucester County area.”

Founded in 1986 by Dale Riggs and Edward Hughes, Hughes-Riggs has been one of the top four Century 21 brokerages in the New Jersey/Delaware region for the last 10 years.

“We chose to transfer the reins to the best organization and align ourselves with the strength and reputation of Berkshire Hathaway,” says Dale Riggs, founder and principal of Hughes-Riggs Realty, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, is a part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s second largest provider of total home services. The company has almost 5,000 Sales Associates in over 65 sales offices across the Tri-State area.

HomeServices also owns Long & Foster, which has offices and agents in the Delaware Valley.

