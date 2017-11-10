Snafu leads to 9,500 notices from Court of Common pleas not being delivered

The Delaware Court of Common Pleas has learned that Notices to Appear in nearly one-in-five criminal cases.

Delaware’s Department of Technology and Information (DTI) – the state agency that handles the processing, printing and mailing of Court of Common Pleas criminal case notices – is investigating the matter.

The Court of Common Pleas and the Judicial Information Center (JIC) – the technical support division of the Courts – contacted DTI about this issue after receiving complaints.

DTI stated that approximately 9,500 Notices to Appear for criminal cases were not mailed out between June 1 and October 3.

The 9,500 notices represent about 20 percent of the more than 46,000 criminal notices that were sent out by the Court of Common Pleas during that same period.

The problem could affect matters such as suspended drivers licenses, individuals not appearing in court and witnesses not getting a notice to testify in a case.

The state has put into place additional measures to ensure that all Notices to Appear are being printed and mailed and since October 3 all notices have been printed and mailed.

