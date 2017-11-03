Sinnott named CEO of Saint Francis Hospital

Saint Francis Healthcare announced that Daniel Sinnott, senior vice president for Business Development, will become President and CEO, effective November 13. Dave Ricci, the interim CEO, will continue in an advisory role through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

“In today’s complex healthcare environment, Dan’s exceptional leadership and broad healthcare experience will help Saint Francis continue to deliver people-centered care in the Wilmington community,” said Saint Francis Board Chairperson Dennis M. Salter. “We are excited Dan will be leading our colleagues in helping more people, especially those who are poor and vulnerable, receive the care they need.”

“Dan is the right choice to lead Saint Francis into the future. His experience is a great match for strategic healthcare leadership, and he is fully committed to our mission and to the communities we serve. We are pleased Dan is joining our national team of ministry leaders,” said Mike Slubowski, president and chief operating officer of Trinity Health, which owns Saint Francis Healthcare. “We are grateful to Dave Ricci for his leadership and accomplishment during this interim period.”

Dan Sinnott brings more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to his new role. Before joining Saint Francis as SVP, he was CEO of Sinnott Executive Consulting, which works with executives nationwide to develop and strengthen leadership skills. Previously, he was CEO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia – responsible for the strategic and operational performance for a 667-bed facility with $615 million in net revenue and 3,500 colleagues. Before joining Temple, he spent 15 years with Catholic Health Initiatives, most recently as senior vice president of operations for a region of 10 hospitals.

Sinnott is an instructor at the University Of Pennsylvania Wharton School Of Business, teaching management communication in the Executive MBA and MBA programs. He holds an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Temple University. He completed his undergraduate studies at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD.

Saint Francis Healthcare, a member of Trinity Health, operates Delaware’s only Catholic hospital serving Wilmington and Northern New Castle County since 1924.