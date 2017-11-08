A sigh of relief after South Jersey election

Good morning all,

Northern Delaware TV watchers breathed a sigh of relief as a nonstop round of TV ads came to an end in New Jersey.

We’ve grown accustomed to the images from the notorious “Bridgegate scandal” that enveloped the administration of University of Delaware grad and Gov. Chris Christie.

Democrat Phil Murphy easily won the race over Lt. Gov. Kim G Guadagno with a dose of righteous anger over bridgegate.

But the ad that dominated newscasts and various other time slots was the legislative race that pitted state Senate leader and ironworker Steve Sweeney against Woodstown councilman and Salem power plant worker Fran Grenier.

We saw images of sinister looking politicians and even a landfall, with verbiage about “taking out the trash.” There was even a name pronunciation battle, with Grenier’s campaign adding a French touch (Gren yea) and Sweeney forces sticking to (Grin ear)

The back story here was an angry teachers union that spent a reported $5 million in an effort to defeat Democrat Sweeney. That chunk of change would have bought more than 15,000 iPads.

The total price tag for the race was a record $20 million, an astounding figure for a district with half the population of New Castle County.

In the end, the union wasted its money, with Sweeney, winning by a comfortable margin. Now we could settle into a winter of heart, lung cancer care commercials, which are far less depressing.

As always, your thoughts and observations are welcome. If this newsletter was forwarded to you,click hereto subscribe at no charge. – Doug Rainey, Publisher

