Siegfrieds make $1.5 million donation to University of Delaware

Robert L. Siegfried, Jr., has a fresh, non-traditional philosophy of what it means to be an effective leader – one that focuses first and foremost on the development and leadership of oneself, especially before being able to most effectively develop and lead others.

“To me, you can’t lead anybody unless you are first able to lead yourself,” Siegfried said, and during the past 30 years, he has learned to do just that.

Siegfried, who is a certified public accountant, graduated from the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics in 1981. As the chief executive officer and founder of Wilmington-based Siegfried Group, a national leadership advisory and talent delivery firm, Siegfried has made it his life’s work to help people transform themselves to become better leaders.

“I am really moved to inspire transformation within myself and others,” he said.

This personal conviction led Siegfried, with his wife, Kathleen Marie (Horgan) Siegfried (College of Arts and Sciences, ’85) and their firm, The Siegfried Group, to make a $1.5 million gift to the University of Delaware.

Click here for the full story from UDaily.

