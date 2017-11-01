Shoprite cooperative Wakefern reports $16.3 million in yearly sales

Wakefern Food Corp. reported record retail sales of $16.3 billion for the 52-week fiscal year ending September 30, 2017, a 1.5 percent increase from the prior year.

Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer cooperative in the nation, with stores in England, the Northeast and into Maryland in Virginia.

Members include Delaware Supermarkets a northern Delaware Shoprite operator. Wakefern’s footprint extends from New England to Virginia, with its stronghold in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Wakefern and its members opened four new ShopRite stores, two The Fresh Grocer stores and two Price Rite Marketplace stores during the fiscal year.

“Our family-owned-and-operated supermarkets and their dedicated associates supported by knowledgeable and innovative Wakefern staff make the difference in this business and serve as the foundation for our strength and success,” Wakefern CEO Joseph Colalillo told an audience of nearly 900 at the event in northern New Jersey.

Wakefern has been aided by the closing of stores in its region, which saw the demise of A&P (SuperFresh).

Delaware Supermarkets has steadily built market share in northern Delaware, even though it does not have stores in fast-growing Middletown and affluent Hockessin.

