Science institute announces innovation Partnership Program at UD

The Science, Technology and Research Institute of Delaware (STRIDE) announced an Innovator Partnership Program at the University of Delaware.

The partnership will bring industrial relevance early in the idea development process and speed commercialization, especially of university-born ideas and innovations, a release stated.

STRIDE will offer its industrial scientists as confidential advisors at affordable, subsidized rates. Two start-ups have already started work in the STRIDE laboratory as part of this program.

“Our experts will help assess and improve the viability of their idea,” says STRIDE CEO Dr. Seetha Coleman-Kammula.

Advertisement

STRIDE has leased office space at the University of Delaware as a way to facilitate interactions with faculty and students who have ideas, the release stated.

The program is open to the public, and STRIDE invites anyone with an idea relating to chemistry, materials science, engineering, physics or biology to contact them for a confidential, free assessment of their ideas.

“The University of Delaware is excited to welcome STRIDE to Delaware’s innovation community–both at the Delaware Innovation Space, Inc. and on our Newark campus. We look forward to collaborating with talented STRIDE members to drive UD ideas into commercialization,” said UD’s Vice President for Research, Scholarship & Innovation, Dr. Charles Riordan.

STRIDE provides innovation, research and development services to companies of all sizes, from startups to large companies. It also has space at the DuPont Experimental Station near Wilmington.

For more information, please contact Patricia Peacock at patricia.peacock@stride2future.org or visit http://www.stride2future.org/

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

