Sallie Mae makes $50K contribution to scholarship program for children, spouses of fallen veterans

Sallie Mae, Newark, marked Veterans Day this year with a tribute to military service members, past and present, with a $50,000 contribution toFolds of Honor, a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and dependent children of service members fallen or disabled while on active duty.

This is the fourth consecutive year Sallie Mae has observed Veterans Day with a $50,000 gift to Folds of Honor.

“Our motto is ‘Honor Their Sacrifice and Educate Their Legacy,’ and partners like Sallie Mae help us put those words into action,” said Major Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor founder and F-16 fighter pilot who served three tours of duty in Iraq. “This gift will allow us to support those who most certainly deserve it, and we can help ensure that no family is left behind in the pursuit to protect our American freedoms.”

The $50,000 grant from The Sallie Mae Fund, the company’s charitable foundation, was presented during a ceremony at Sallie Mae’s Newark, Del., headquarters. Employees gathered to express their gratitude to veterans and current service members alike, and to share in a moment of silence that was observed at Sallie Mae offices across the U.S.

“We pause today to recognize the enormous contributions and, in some cases, supreme sacrifices made by the courageous men and women who have committed themselves to defending America, and we salute their selfless service,” said Tim Hanrahan, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “Folds of Honor and Sallie Mae share a common desire to help make the dream of higher education a reality, and it is our distinctive honor to make a down payment on our future freedom with this gift.”

For more information about the benefits and resources available to military personnel, visitSallieMae.com/military.

