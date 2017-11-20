Rehoboth warns boaters about anchor lines around outfall barge

The City of Rehoboth Beach warned recreational boaters and commercial vessel operators to use caution when operating their vessels near areas where ocean outfall pipeline excavation is taking place.

Manson Construction is requesting all vessels to remain a minimum of a quarter mile away from the crane barge in all directions.

The mooring system is made up of four anchor lines extending out from the barge down to the ocean floor, and the length, direction, and depth of the anchor lines change as the barge moves.

The mooring anchor lines may exceed 2000 feet beyond the crane barge to help stabilize the position. Underwater hazards may exist anywhere inside the exclusion zone, along with above water hazards from the crane and supporting boats and barges.

The controversial project came after the state ordered improvements to the disposal system for treated wastewater. Opponents of the outfall had called for spray irrigation. That approach was ruled out for financial and other reasons.

