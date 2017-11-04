Poke’ chain opens location in Mill Creek

A small Midwestern chain, specializing in a popular sushi-style dish from Hawaii, has opened a location in the Milltown area, between Wilmington and Newark.

Poke´ Brothers also plans to open a location in Newark.

The Mill Creek location is at 4571 Kirkwood Highway, with the second location planned at the Newark Shopping Center.

The company has about 10 locations, mainly in South Carolina, with two restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Poke´ (pronounced Po Kay) dishes typically consist of raw tuna mixed with a variety of Asian ingredients.

Carryouts and restaurants featuring the popular dish have been moving east from California and Hawaii.

An influx of Poke´ shops has been expected in restaurant circles. Locations have relatively low capital costs since stoves and other cooking equipment are not needed.

The Merchant Bar in Wilmington and the Stone Balloon Ale House in Newark area are acouple of locally owned restaurants that offer Poke´.

