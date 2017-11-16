Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation announces top ideas finalists

Each fall for the past four years, the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation has held the “Reinventing Delaware” event which invites participants to propose a bold idea to make Delaware a better place for businesses to thrive and for people to live, work and raise a family.

The Foundation will support a few of the top ideas over the next several months. Vetting teams will work with the thought leaders to gather more information to help the Foundation determine which ideas it will support. “There were also many great ideas presented outside of the Top 11. By connecting one another with resources and support, we are collectively working to make Delaware a better place”, said Palina Ivanova, Executive Director. The foundation expects to announce the final ideas they will support by late November.

To view more information on All Ideas, log on towww.petedupontfreedomfoundation.org

