Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation announces top ideas finalists

The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation announced the top ideas from the “2017 Reinventing Delaware” dinner event. More than 100 Delaware thought leaders presented ideas that could have an impact on the economy.
“It’s humbling to see how many people choose to give of their time and creativity to be there. Attendance was the largest ever and the ideas just keep getting better and better,” said Thère du Pont, a board member of the foundation.
The following 11 ideas received the highest number of votes:
- The Warehouse – Revolutionizing Teen Engagement – Wilmington launches a world class co-working space for nonprofits which also serves as a programming site where teens can explore, collaborate, discover their passions, and develop skills needed for employment in today’s economy.
- Wilmington Greenbox – We can reduce crime and create healthier communities by training, educating, and employing at-risk teens to run the daily operations of a program that creatively provides local access to affordable fresh produce and healthy goods.
- First State FinTech Lab – The First State FinTech Lab works to ensure Delaware captures the lead as the Financial Technology capital of the United States and does so through holistic, community driven opportunities, co- enabled by government.
- Delaware: First State of Cybersecurity – Delaware’s unique stature of attracting companies to incorporate is well positioned to use that advantage to become the nation’s cybersecurity center.
- Incubator for Vocational Trades and Mid-Level Jobs – Create an incubator for vocational trades and mid-levels jobs and that are in high demand such as Drone Pilots and Diesel Mechanics, IOS APP Development, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Lab Technicians.
- Blockchain Accelerator in Wilmington – In its role as a financial hub, many individuals come to Delaware for job opportunities in the financial services sector. We can leverage this core competency, along with the recent legislation in the Delaware Blockchain Initiative, to grow blockchain companies that can change the economic landscape of the state.
- Bridging the Digital Divide – Bring high speed broadband in under-served communities around Delaware, by empowering community centers to be a hub for connectivity and digital literacy. Provide a wireless internet solution for all of Wilmington.
- Wilmington, DE – Gaming Industry Mecca – Make Wilmington the top location in the U.S. for developing apps in the gaming industry.
- Digital Delaware – Develop a centralized hub run by an independent party (non-profit or public/private) to centralize all open data for the government so the public can view it. This will be a one-spot-shop for any research, reading, and news within Delaware where the information is optimized so the most important data affecting Delawareans will be the easiest to retrieve.
- Summer Employment for Wilmington Young Adults – Develop a summer work collaborative with Delaware beach businesses that are currently importing its workforce from overseas.
- Attainable Health Insurance for Entrepreneurs – Work with Delaware public officials and health insurance providers to make affordable and easily procured health insurance available to early stage entrepreneurs with few employees.
Each fall for the past four years, the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation has held the “Reinventing Delaware” event which invites participants to propose a bold idea to make Delaware a better place for businesses to thrive and for people to live, work and raise a family.
The Foundation will support a few of the top ideas over the next several months. Vetting teams will work with the thought leaders to gather more information to help the Foundation determine which ideas it will support. “There were also many great ideas presented outside of the Top 11. By connecting one another with resources and support, we are collectively working to make Delaware a better place”, said Palina Ivanova, Executive Director. The foundation expects to announce the final ideas they will support by late November.
To view more information on All Ideas, log on towww.petedupontfreedomfoundation.org
The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is a 501(c)3 committed to carrying out the legacy of Governor Pete du Pont by focusing on the opportunities for success in Delaware.
