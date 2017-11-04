Original Dogfish Head brewpub to be razed on Monday

After 22 years, the original Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats pub is slated to come down on Monday.

Both theChesapeake & Maineseafood restaurant and the new Brewings & Eats will remain open during construction.

The old pub originated as the smallest commercial brewery in the United States. The company grew steadily and constructed a brewery to Milton. The original location remained the home of a small distillery for a number of years.

Since the original site opened, Dogfish has grown into one of the 20 largest craft brewers in the nation.

Advertisement

In May a new Brewings & Eatsopened right next door after a difficult process of gaining approval for the project.

Dogfish faced claims from the city that the property was not grandfathered in regarding a restriction on maximum seating limits for restaurants and bars. Dogfish, riding a wave of support for theproject, gained approval.

The original pub will be torn down to make way for a new courtyard tentatively slated to open in Spring 2018.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

