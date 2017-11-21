Nickle Electrical makes donation to veterans group

Nickle Electrical Companies and its employees donated $4,260 to the Friends of Delaware Veterans, Inc. to support the organization’s trust fund, which provides financial assistance to veterans for health care needs, housing support, educational and training programs, and other financial emergencies such as utility cutoffs and lack of food.

“I’m so proud of our employees for pulling together to support the veterans in our community,” said Steve Dignan, Nickle Electrical CEO.

Nickle matched, dollar for dollar, what each employee contributed. The Friends of Delaware Veterans returns 100 percent of their proceeds to prescreened, honorably discharged Delaware veterans and their families in verified financial emergencies.

Nickle Electrical Companies was founded in 1986 by the late Paul Allen Nickle. Current owners Steve and Debbie Dignan acquired the company in 1991.

Advertisement

The 160 employees work throughout the entire state of Delaware, New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia. With locations in Newark and Georgetown, Delaware the company performs commercial, industrial, residential, and service electrical work.

The company is headquartered in Newark and has an office in Georgetown.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

