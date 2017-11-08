Mountaire gears up for Thanksgiving for Thousands

Mountaire Farms is gearing up for its Thanksgiving for Thousands event, which has been in existence for more than two decades.

On Monday, November 20th from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., volunteers will be joining the Thanksgiving for Thousands team at the comapny’s Selbyville warehouse, located at 50 Hosier Street.

Volunteers will help pack the food that was collected, along with a Mountaire chicken roaster, and organize the boxes for distribution.

Earlier in the month, shoppers went to supermarkets in Sussex to buy food for the drive.

For information, contact Roger Marino at Mountaire Farms: 302-934-3123 or email: rmarino@mountaire.com.

Mountaire Farms is an agricultural food processing company that employs 8,500 people at facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Mountaire describes itself as a “privately owned, Jesus-centered company with a commitment to the communities in which our employees work and live.”

