Morrow wins State Chamber’s Gilman Bowl

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce awarded the Marvin S. Gilman Bowl to Peter Morrow at Wednesday’s Annual Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business awards luncheon.

Morrow is currently the president of the Welfare Foundation, and past president of the Longwood Foundation. During his sixteen-year tenure, the Foundations have collectively contributed approximately $1 billion to various charities and causes under his leadership.

“I have no prepared remarks, so I’ll just say that I’ve had a lifetime of good experiences. It’s been a great run, I’ve got so many friends in this group out here – they’ve all been so very helpful to me. This is a great surprise, thank you very much,” said Morrow upon accepting the award.

The Gilman Bowl was established to recognize those who have exhibited exceptional small business leadership. It is named in memory of Marvin S. Gilman, who served as an exemplary leader and a paragon of small business in Delaware. The identity of the winners of the Gilman Bowl was held in confidence until its presentation at the awards luncheon.

Morrow was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from Wilmington Friends School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrow and his wife, Linda, live in Wilmington and have three children.

The event, held at the Hotel du Pont’s Gold Ballroom, also honored eight outstanding companies as Superstars in Business and Award of Excellence winners. The winners can be viewed at www.dscc.com/superstarsinbusiness.

For additional information, please contact Kelly Wetzel at (302) 576-6564 or kwetzel@dscc.com.

