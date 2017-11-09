Milford emerges as future site of medical marijuana center

Signs point to Milford becoming alocation for a medical marijuana growing center and dispensary.

Milford Live reported that a permit has been pulled for a location in the city, with an industrial park listed as a possible site for New York-based Columbia Care.

The company’s website mentions a Delaware site and a link for job-seekers but has not announced any other details. A representative for Columbia Care did not respond to a request for comment.

Milford is in the fast-growing area of the Kent-Sussex County line. However, the location is some distance from the state capital and county seat of Dover.

Delaware currently has one grow site at First State Compassion Center. First State is located in an industrial park near Wilmington. First State also has a medical marijuana dispensary in the Lewes area. The two sites opened after lengthy delays.

First State was formed by Mark Lally, a former state trooper, lobbyist, and aide to U.S. Sen. Tom Carper.

Also planned is a medical marijuana grow center just outside Newark.

Neighboring Maryland and Pennsylvania are in the early stages of setting up a medical marijuana industry. A site in Cecil County, which borders Delaware, was selected as the site of a grow operation.

Delaware was quick to approve medical marijuana but moved gingerly, due to enforcement uncertainties at the federal level. The uncertainties continue under the Trump administration, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions a fierce opponent of marijuana.

An effort to legalize marijuana for recreational use did not have the votes for passage in the past legislative session, with a powerful coalition that included physicians and AAA Mid-Atlantic, opposing the legislation.

