Mid-Atlantic builds street deicing units for City of Newark

Mid-Atlantic Services, Elkton, MD, announced that it was selected by the City of Newark, Delaware to supply two Highway Deicing Sprayers. The city will use the equipment to help keep the roads in Newark safer for drivers during tough winter weather.

These deicing units are easy to operate, load, and maintain, and they provide consistent placement of deicing liquid, spraying evenly across the road. Each one offers adjustable boom height with an all stainless steel boom which covers the center and two outside lanes, a release stated. Operators control the individual boom sections from within the cab.

Established in 1986, Mid-Atlantic Services designs manufactures and supports a large array of liquid handling products for the agriculture, lawn care, golf course, and highway maintenance industries. The company also offers a complete pump repair facility with skilled service technicians and fast turnaround.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

