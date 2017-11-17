Lewes winter fest gets larger ice rink, thanks to Tourism Office

Visitors to southern Delaware this winter will be greeted with a larger ice rink.

The Delaware Tourism Office unveiled the new ice skating rink at Winter WonderFest. The Visit Delaware Ice Rink is three times larger than the rink at the festival last year. It is a key part of the six-week celebration, which takes place at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal and in Cape Henlopen State Park from November 17 to December 31.

“This ice rink is a wonderful addition. It complements the many terrific attractions this area already has to offer, while improving the quality of life for Delawareans,” saidLt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. “It provides them a great way to get out, be active and have fun no matter the season.”

“Winter WonderFest is a terrific example of how Delaware can drive visitation to the beach region during the offseason,” saidDelaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “This is another way the state can support local business and grow the tourism industry, which contributes $3.1 billion to the state’s GDP annually.”

The state tourism office is also a presenting sponsor for Winter WonderFest, as part of a three-year partnership.

“We’re proud to sponsor a centerpiece of Winter WonderFest,” saidLiz Keller, Delaware tourism director. “The rink is a very exciting addition to what is already a fun festival and a draw for out-of-state visitors.”

During its first year, the event hosted more than 47,000 visitors from 26 states.

“Year two of Winter WonderFest is bigger, brighter and cooler than year one,” saidPeter Briccotto, the event’s executive producer. “On top of the improved ice rink, we’ve upgraded the lights show and added many features to the Christmas Village.”

The rink is open Tuesday to Sunday (times vary) and can hold up to 130 skaters at a time. Admission is $10 (13 and over) or $8 (12 and under), which includes skate rental. For more information on public session times and skating lessons, visitwww.wonderfestde.org.

Festival of Cheer, a non-proﬁt producing organization for Winter WonderFEST, was formed by community leaders.

