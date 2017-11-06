Kent County Tourism announces award winners

Kent County Tourism Corporation announced the 2017 recipients of their Tourism Awards.

The awards were given out at the Celebration of Tourism Luncheon last week.

Below is the list of Tourism Award recipients:

Legacy Award presented to former Kent County Tourism Board of Directors This year’s legacy award will be given to Anita Evans (M&T Bank), Monica Weber (Today Media), Dan Houghtaling (Delaware Tech, Retired), Zach Carter (Dover Parks & Rec), Tom Summers (Delaware Public Archives), and Dave Hill (iHEART Media).

Advertisement

Tourism Partner of the Year Award: Chesapeake Utilities Chesapeake Utilities has been a supporter of Tourism in Kent County, having sponsored events such as Dover Days, the Amish Country Bike Tour, and the DE Beer and Wine Festival. This year, the company became the sponsor of the Delaware’s Quaint Villages’ Mobile Visitor Center. The goal of the center is to generate more economic impact by increasing the number of visitors to local attractions, restaurants, and retail establishments in Kent County. The vehicle is powered by natural gas.

Tourism Champion of the Year Award: Councilman Fred Neil Neil is a long-time supporter and a strong advocate for tourism. Currently a Dover City Councilman, he serves on many boards within the county.

Tourism Attraction of the Year Award: D.E. Turf Sports Complex D.E. Turf Sports Complex hosted its first tournament in April of 2017. Since then, D.E. Turf has put the state of Delaware and Kent County in the spotlight for sports tourism. D.E. Turf has hosted many local and out-of-state tournaments, bringing in thousands of visitors to the area.

Tourism Volunteer of the Year Award: Kristina (Kris) Mujica, Faw Casson Kris Mujica is a dedicated volunteer who is willing to lend a hand at Kent County Tourism’s three annual events.

The Delaware State News reported that hotel executive Cindy Price was named the nonprofit group’s Tourism Person of the Year for her work in the industry.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

