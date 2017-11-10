Jewish Federation wins Davey award

The Jewish Federation of Delaware received a Silver Award in the 13thAnnual Davey Awards for its 2016-2017 Report to the Community. With nearly 4,000 entries from across the US and around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small firms, agencies and companies worldwide.ne

The Davey Awards is judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (IAVA), an invitation-onlymember–based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visualarts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactivemedia. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work.

The Davey Awards exclusively honor the “Davids” of creativity, small firms, agencies and companies in the world. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the “Creative Davids” who derive their strength from big ideas, rather than big budgets.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

