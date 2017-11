Rosalyn, a Del-One credit union member, went to the Smyrna branch and asked if the credit union could offer a debit card image for breast cancer awareness.

Del-One brought this great idea to fruition and put the card image out to the membership for a $10 donation to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

A total of 287 members took advantage of the offer and $2,870 was raised. The Del-One Foundation then matched that amount, and a check for $5,870 was donated to the DBCC.

