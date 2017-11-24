Historic downtown building’s original facade restored

Wilmington-based developer, The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc., and BPGS Construction (BPGS) completed the transformation of 2 East 7th Street, Wilmington, to the building façade that dates back to 1895.

With only photographs as historical building data, BPGS worked to restore the building to its glory days when it housed a Snellenburg’s department store at the turn of the 20th century.

The building now consists of 15 apartment units part of the MKT brand as 618 MKT and 4,500 square feet of retail scheduled to open with a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The apartments consist of 13 one-bedrooms and two studios making the new unit total for the MKT community which extends along Market Street from the 400 to 800 blocks. One hundred sixty-two apartments havebeen constructed.

Advertisement

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

