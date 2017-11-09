Hilton Wilmington/Christiana opens farm to market gastropub

The Hilton Wilmington/Christiana has opened a new gastropub under the name “Market Kitchen & Bar.”

The dining spot was part of a multimillion-dollar renovation of the hotel in the Stanton-Christiana area south of Newark and quietly opened in June.

“At Market Kitchen & Bar, our philosophy is simple; we support local, sustainable, natural, and organic practices whenever possible,” said Chef Robert Fratticcioli. “We infuse fresh herbs and vegetables from our very own Courtyard Garden to create a culinary experience. This includes sourcing product locally from Firefly Farms, Reid Angus, Woodside and others. We also partner with local breweries and distilleries to provide exclusive beverage offerings.”

Market Kitchen & Bar’s lunch menu features “Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese ” topped with gouda, gruyere, cheddar and tomato bacon jam, served with tomato bisque; a “Root Beer BBQ Duck Taco, ” and a “Kennett Square Grilled Chicken Sandwich ” slathered with sautéed Kennett Square mushrooms, onions, local fog goat cheese, served on toasted herb focaccia bread, with house-made seasoned chips.

The dinner menu featuressmall plates, such as “Hot Potato Chips” with Dogfish Head fondue andcrumbled blue cheese, and “Jerk Chicken Meatballs” tossed in coconut curry sauce, garnished with toasted coconut and micro cilantro, served with naan bread.Entreesinclude a braised “Duck Ragout” with red wine and vegetables slow cooked in a house-made bolognese sauce with cheese-filled rigatoni and shaved parmesan, and “Pan Seared Local Angus Filet Medallions” with fingerling potatoes, New Jersey corn, and roasted peppers, and chimichurri sauce.

“The Courtyard Garden is located just outside of the hotel, on our grounds,” Fratticcioli said. “This carefully curated plot was seasonally created and is kept by our culinary team. We grow three types of basil and four types of rosemary, sage and mint, along with two types of oregano, tarragon, bay leaf and chives. Also grown are poblano, sriracha and jalapeno peppers, and nine varieties of heirloom tomatoes. We infuse each of these home-grown elements into all aspects of Market Kitchen & Bar. Whether you’re sipping on a cocktail created and garnished with handpicked mint or enjoying a fresh appetizer featuring our heirloom tomatoes, you will certainly experience the local flair of our Courtyard Garden.”

Fratticcioli said more will be added to the garden in 2018.

Food and Beverage Director Keith Davis sources local beers and spirits at Market Kitchen & Bar’s Beverage partners include Dogfish Head Brewery & Distillery, Mispillion River Brewing, Victory Brewing Company and others. Area beer offerings include: Victory Brewing (PA) “Summer Love” American Blonde Ale, Mispillion River (DE) “Space Otter” Pale Ale, Dogfish Head (DE) “Romantic Chemistry” IPA, Evolution Craft Brewing Co (MD) “Pine ‘Hop’ Le” American IPA, Troegs “Hopback Amber” American Red Ale, Weyerbacher (PA) “Mellow Monks” Belgian Ale, and 2SP Brewing (PA) “Patina” Farmhouse Ale.

Signature cocktails include: the “Elderberry-Tini” was locally “foraged” and features elderberry syrup, local Philadelphia “Stateside” vodka, St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, house-made simple syrup and a splash of freshly squeezed OJ; the “Queens Park Swizzle” with Dogfish Head Light Rum, fresh lime, handpicked mint and simple syrup; and “The Hangover” with local Revivalist Firey Pepper-infused Dragon Dance gin, house-made Bloody Mary mix, and house-made sweet-and-spicy bacon.

“The Hilton Wilmington/Christiana has a track record of bringing flair to the traditional, whether it’s in our accommodations or our food,” General Manager Brad Wenger said. “Travelers stay at a full-service hotel primarily for the food-and-beverage experience; it’s why they are here. Our talented culinary team executes a consistent, over-the-top gastronomic experience daily. Our farm-fresh product stands far above all others because we put a lot of passion into our program. Road warriors want experiences, not a canned, predictable stay.”

