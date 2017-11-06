Georgia court OKs motion to add TransPerfect co-founder and company as defendants in stock dispute

A Georgia court granted a motion to add the co-founder of TransPerfect and the company to a lawsuit.

Plaintiff, Kevin Obarski was Senior Vice President at TransPerfect’s Atlanta office where he negotiated and executed contracts for the company.

Obarski claims he was promised ownership in the company through the issuance of shares.

The Georgia agreed to add TransPerfect and Elting as defendants.

The decision in favor of Obarski, coincides with the due date for bidders to send their offers for TransPerfect to Delaware’s court-appointed custodian this week, the group Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware.

“We continue to urge Delaware legislators to rein in the reckless actions of the court-appointed custodian. Pincus is charging forward even as state courts across the country shed doubt upon the basis of the Delaware court ruling,” stated Miranda Wessinger, president of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. “Other states have consistently ruled in favor of TransPerfect employees and against the volatile allegations of co-CEO Liz Elting.Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware will not stop fighting for job security for more than 4,000 TransPerfect employees here in the United States.”

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,200 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as Delaware residents, business executives and others.

Citizens is also seeking legislation that would impose a three-year cooling off period regarding the sale.

