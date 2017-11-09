GEAR to seek suggestions on improving state government efficiency

Gov. John Carney announced the launch of a website for the Government Efficiency and Accountability Review Board at gear.delaware.gov.

The site allows people to submit ideas. The site offers the option of submitting a name, phone number, and Email address. However, such information is not required.

In February, Carney signed Executive Order #4 establishing the Government Efficiency and Accountability Review (GEAR) Board to help identify, on an ongoing basis and over the long-term, opportunities for cost savings and efficiencies that will improve the delivery of state services.

“We have an obligation to spend taxpayer dollars wisely, find ways to more efficiently allocate state resources, and direct investments where they are most needed,” said Carney. “GEAR is a long-term effort committed to those goals. This website will help us solicit ideas from state employees, and Delawareans across our state, to improve the way our state government does business. Delawareans expect us to responsibly manage their money, and we’re committed to doing just that.”

The board, which started meeting earlier this year, will develop recommendations for increasing efficiency and effectiveness across state government. Its members will explore ways to improve Delaware’s strategic financial planning process and expand the use of metrics in determining how to allocate state resources.

By December 1 of each year, the board will submit a report to the governor, including recommendations that may be included in the recommended state budget. Recommendations could include ways that state government agencies can share services, and new methods for improving the recruitment, development, and retention of state employees.

GEAR’s recommendations will be intended to consistently improve the way the state delivers services and to improve the quality of those services.

Delaware also offers an

