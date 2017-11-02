Gawthrop Greenwood named to Best Law Firms list

Gawthrop Greenwood, PC has made the 2018 list of “Best Law Firms,”a survey of lawyers worldwide by U.S. News and Best Lawyers.This is the firm’s second consecutive year being recognized in Metropolitan Tier 2, Delaware, Trusts & Estates Law.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

Gawthrop Greenwood, PC has offices in West Chester, PA and Wilmington serving clients throughout the greater mid-Atlantic region and nation.

