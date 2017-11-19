Gas prices fall ahead of holiday weekend

Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic reported a three-cent drop during the week. Gas prices fell to as low as $2.32 a gallon in the Lewes area and $2.30 in the Capitol Trail area east of Newark. Rehoboth-Lewes has seen an influx of gas stations.

AAA expects gas prices to drop between five and 10 cents by Thanksgiving weekend.

At the close of NYMEX trading Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil settled at $56.55 per barrel, 19 cents lower than the previous week.

Oil prices rose last week as a result of concerns over tension between regional powers in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

This week, prices moved lower as rising U.S. crude oil inventories and decreased demand forecasts continued to weigh on the market.

“Though AAA expects prices at the pump to drop five to ten cents by Thanksgiving weekend, travelers taking to the roads for the holiday will experience higher gas prices than last year,” said Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “However, as colder temperatures become the norm and gasoline demand decreases, drivers should see prices start to slowly dip heading into the end of the year.”

AAA projects 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over last year. Nearly ninety percent of those traveling – 45.5 million – are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, a 3.2 percent increase over last year. The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.

