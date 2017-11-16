Frontier Airlines owner plans to order 134 jets

Frontier Airlines, which briefly served the New Castle County Airport, announced plans to order 134 A320neo Family aircraft from Airbus, a move that will triple the size of the low-cost carrier over the next 10 years.

Valued at a list price of more than $15 billion, the announcement gives Frontier an order book of more than 200 aircraft. If the order is completed, Frontier would create more than 5,000 jobs in the U.S.

These aircraft are part of the single largest Airbus order announcement ever made – a 430 aircraft order valued at a $49.5 billion list price by Indigo Partners, Frontier’s owner. Indigo has stakes in various airlines overseas.

“Today’s announcement further strengthens our long-standing relationship with Airbus,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier. “The A320 Family aircraft paves the way for us to continue to grow and modernize our fleet while helping us deliver on our mission to provide affordable travel across America. By 2026, we will be in a position to deliver Low Fares Done Right to more than 50 million passengers a year.”

This new 134 aircraft order is comprised of 100 A320 and 34 A321 aircraft. The A321neo will be a new compliment to the carrier’s existing A321 family fleet. The addition of these aircraft to the fleet will allow Frontier to grow in new and existing markets, a release stated.

The 134 jet order will be delivered between 2021 and 2026. In addition, iFrontier will start taking delivery of aircraft from Airbus’ U.S.-based Mobile, Al site, beginning in 2018.Frontier will convert its remaining 18 A319 orders to the A320 aircraft.

Earlier this year, Frontier announced a network expansion that makes the carrier’s low fares accessible to 90 percent of Americans. After pulling out of Delaware, Frontier shifted operations to Philadelphia, while also maintaining a presence in Philadelphia. The airline now serves a couple of dozen cities from PHL, with regular and seasonal services, often only a few times a week.

