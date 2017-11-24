Federation of Independent Business makes case for Small Business Saturday

The National Federation of Independent Business is asking consumers to visit their local small businesses this Saturday.

“Traditionally, the holiday shopping season has kicked off with Black Friday, but we are encouraged each year by the number of people that are participating in small business Saturday. Last year it was its largest ever, with 112 million shoppers patronizing small businesses throughout the country,” said Mike O’Halloran, Delaware state director for NFIB. “The idea is simple: Instead of sitting at home and ordering online or driving to the nearest shopping center or big-box store, you shop at small, locally-owned businesses for things you simply cannot find at the mall.”

The campaign to “shop small” on the Saturday after Thanksgiving began in 2010 to help small businesses that were struggling to recover from the great recession. Last year, according to the post-holiday survey released by NFIB and American Express, $15.4 billion were spent in small businesses nationwide.

“O’Halloran added that money spent in a small business, for the most part, remains in that community. “When you shop at a chain store, most of the money goes back to some corporate office somewhere, but when you shop on Main Street, that money stays on Main Street.”

