EPA taken to task for nixing plan to expand ozone transport region

Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, and U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester issued the following statements on the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to deny a petition by Delaware and seven other northeastern states to expand the Ozone Transport Region (OTR) to limit air pollution.

The petition asked the EPA to add eight additional states to the area, along with portions of Virginia. The petition was based on a provision in the Clean Air Act designed to hold states accountable for air pollution that crosses the border.

Delaware has taken steps to cut pollution and now has only one coal-fired power plant near Millsboro that has ascrubbing system. Other states have not been as aggressive.

“Our air quality is significantly impacted by pollution traveling downwind from other states, and we sought, in this petition, to work with neighbor states to equitably address that pollution and its effects on Delaware,” said Carney. “Delawareans deserve clean air and, simply put, this disappointing decision by the EPA to deny expansion of the Ozone Transport Region will limit our ability to deliver on that promise. The federal government, through the EPA, must act to curb air pollution traveling across state borders, and we will continue to take action that will underscore that point to the Trump Administration.”

“By denying the petition to expand the Ozone Transport Region, the EPA is making it more difficult for Delaware to work with its neighbors on ozone transport and improved air quality,” said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. “Given the significant impact of air pollution in Delaware that originates in other states, it’s crucial that EPA work with regional stakeholders in a coordinated and fair manner to deliver tangible action that is sorely needed.”

