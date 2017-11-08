DSU gets federal grant that will bring high-tech instrument to biology department

The National Science Foundation has awarded four biological sciences faculty members a $252,639 instrumentation grant that will give DSU students greater research opportunities.

The NSF grant will fund the purchase of an Agilent Technologies Seahouse, which measures the energy and metabolism of a cell. Agilent has operations near Wilmington.

In addition to enhancingresearch at DSU, this equipment will also be a component of the redesigned core curriculum in biology in the development of a Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience (CURE) that will provide an opportunity for students to participate in authentic research.

Dr. Michael Gitcho, associate professor, is the principal investigator of the grant; the co-PIs include Dr. Hakeem Lawal, associate professor; Dr. Y. Hwan Kim, assistant professor; and Dr. Karl Milleti, assistant professor. All of these faculty members are in the Department of Biological Sciences.

