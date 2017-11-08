DSU gets federal grant that will bring high-tech instrument to biology department

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0
From left: Dr. Michael Gitcho, associate professor and principal investigator of the grant; along with co-PIs Dr. Hakeem Lawal, associate professor; Dr. Karl Milleti, assistant professor; and Dr. Y. Hwan Kim, assistant professor – all biological sciences researchers.

The National Science Foundation has awarded four biological sciences faculty members a $252,639 instrumentation grant that will give DSU students greater research opportunities.

The NSF grant will fund the purchase of an Agilent Technologies Seahouse, which measures the energy and metabolism of a cell. Agilent has operations near Wilmington.

In addition to enhancingresearch at DSU, this equipment will also be a component of the redesigned core curriculum in biology in the development of a Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience (CURE) that will provide an opportunity for students to participate in authentic research.

Dr. Michael Gitcho, associate professor, is the principal investigator of the grant; the co-PIs include Dr. Hakeem Lawal, associate professor; Dr. Y. Hwan Kim, assistant professor; and Dr. Karl Milleti, assistant professor. All of these faculty members are in the Department of Biological Sciences.

Advertisement
Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMorrow wins State Chamber’s Gilman Bowl
Delaware Business Now
Posts labeled Special to Delaware Business Now are typically submitted items that are updated and sometimes rewritten in news style. Background information is sometimes added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement