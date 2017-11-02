Digital media staffers to look at technology trends, stories and 2018 outlook

Good morning, everyone,

I want to put in a plug for an upcoming Delaware Technology Forum event that will feature the digital side of the local media.

On the agenda are what reporters think is happening in Delaware’s Technology Community – trends, the biggest stories of 2017 and a look at 2018.

The roster includes Alex Vuocolo of Delaware Business Times, Holly Quinn of Technical.ly Delaware, DJ McAneny of WDEL.com, Doug Rainey of Delaware Business Now, Jeff Neiburg of The News Journal-DelawareOnline, and Denee Crumrine of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The panel will be moderated by Dora Cheatham of the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Enterprise Center.

Meet the media events are fairly common in these parts, although it is unusual to see a broad cross-section of representatives that goes beyond the legacy players in radio, TV and newspapers.

With the exception of the NJ’s Neiberg, panelists spend a lot of time in the online world. I’ll be around before and after to say hello.

The event will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The HUB@1201, 1201 North Orange Street, 8th Floor, Wilmington. You can register at http://techforumde.org/event-2700361. Space is limited.

Enjoy your weekend. The newsletter returns on Monday. – Doug Rainey, Publisher

