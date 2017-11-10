Delaware Stadium slated to get major upgrades

Signspoint to a major overhaul for the University of Delaware’s football stadium.

The UD Athletic Department teased the announcement in a Facebook post regarding an announcement that will come at Saturday’s game.

The News Journal reported the stadium would get a $60 million upgrade that will include chair seating, new facilities for athletes as well as skyboxes and a modern press area.

The stadium project would address long-running criticism of the lack of upgrades at the stadium at a time when UD opponents were upgrading their facilities.

The announcement comes after the launched of the Delaware First fund-raising campaign that aims to raise three-quarters of a billion dollars. That figure included athletic department upgrades.

The announcement also marks a change of direction for UD under new President Dennis Assanis. Assanis’ predecessor Patrick Harker had put the brakes on athletic upgrades in favor of fitness areas for students and related facilities.

Meanwhile, Blue Hen fans were unhappy about price increases and other charges for season ticket holders without improvements.

The moves quashed rumors of a stadium across the highway from Delaware Stadium at the STAR Campus, the former Chrysler plant location.

