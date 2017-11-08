Delaware ranks 11th in job growth at women-owned companies

(Click on the image above to enlarge graphic)

Delaware has an estimated 28,500 women-owned businesses, employing 28,600 and attributing to roughly $3.7 billion.

The figures came from the seventh annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express OPEN.

The report analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners and factoring in relative changes in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The analysis, reported by industry, revenue and employment size at the national, state and top 50 metro levels looked at growth trends over the past 20 years among the 11.6 million women-owned enterprises which employ nearly 9 million people and generate more than $1.7 trillion in revenues.

Nationally, the number of women-owned firms increased by 114% from 1997 to 2017, compared to just a 44% increase among all businesses. Therefore, over the past 20 years, the number of women-owned firms has grown at a rate of 2.5 times faster than the national average.

Delaware is ranked 14th in growth of the number of women-owned firms over the past 20 years with a 108.8 percent increase, 11th in growth of jobs created with a 49.3 percent increase and 23rd in the growth of firm revenues with a 102.6 percent increase.

