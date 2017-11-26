Delaware’s unemployment rate remains well above national figure

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was 4.8 percent, down slightly from 4.9 percent in September.

Figures from the Delaware Department of Labor listed 22,700 unemployed Delawareans in October 2017 compared to 20,400 in October 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in October down from 4.2 percent in September 2017. In October 2016 the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.8 percent while Delaware’s rate was 4.3 percent.

In October 2017, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 457,100 unchanged from 457,100 in September 2017.

Since October 2016, Delaware’s total nonfarm jobs have increased by 3,100, a rise of 0.7 percent.. Nationally, jobs during that period increased 1.4 percent.

Figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Delaware’s unemployment rate was 38th among the 50 states.

Rates ranged from 2.2 percent in Hawaii to 7.2 percent in West Virginia.

State officials, while acknowledging that job growth has slowed, noted that figures are based on surveys and estimates. The numbers have been subject to revision into the next year as more solid data is gathered.

Showing the greatest weakness was trade and transportation, which saw a loss of more than 2,000 jobs during the past year.

Employment figures in that category have been volatile and have been revised upward in the past.

One key stat, income growth, showed the gains clustered in the executive suite, based on more reliable payroll figures.

