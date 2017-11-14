Delaware First fundraising effort the right move at the right time

The University of Delaware made the right move in formally launching the $750 million Delaware First fund-raising effort.

As is normally the case, a large chunk of the money has already been raised as the campaign moves into its crucial final stage.

Much of the attention will be focused on the upgrade of athletic facilities that will include a long-overdue modernization project at Delaware Stadium.

UD clearly fell far behind its peers in the Colonial Athletic Conference while it wisely focused on the STAR Campus, the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Laboratory and other projects.



The timing is now right to make the college sports investments.Also, the athletic upgrades account for less than 10 percent of the total campaign, which has already more than half a billion dollars.UD is in a race to attract top-quality students and continue as a key driver in the Delaware economy of the future.The university also has a large main campus with aging buildings that date back to past growth spurts. Meanwhile, the percentage of state funds in UD’s total budget has steadily dropped as money is pumped into social services, prisons, and the public education system.

Meanwhile, the percentage of state funds in UD’s total budget has steadily dropped as money is pumped into social services, prisons, health care and the public education system. The diminished level of support has contributed to rising tuition rates that place college out of the reach of some.

The $750 million figure seems massive for a small state like Delaware, but UD has never been inclined to think small.



That aggressive attitude is good news for a state seeking to move to a diversified, technology-driven economy.

